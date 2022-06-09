Members of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol are holding their first prime-time hearing to share what they have uncovered about then-President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
The committee is expected to present previously unseen material documenting January 6th, receive witness testimony, and provide the American people an initial summary of its findings about the coordinated, multi-step effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and prevent the transfer of power. The committee will also preview additional hearings.
View a livestream of the hearing here.
