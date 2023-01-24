Jordon Briggs and Famous Lil Jet "Rollo" have taken the ProRodeo world by storm the past two seasons. Rollo was named the Nutrena Barrel Racing Horse of the Year presented by AQHA in both 2021 and 2022.
Now in 2023, the dominant duo can add another impressive title to their resume. After a vote by fans, Rollo was named the overall winner for PRCA | AQHA Horse of the Year. The voting included all seven of the 2022 Horse of the Year winners by event.
Riding Rollo, Briggs, who attended Weatherford College in 2007 and 2008, captured the 2021 PRCA World Championship. Over the past two seasons she earned $571,980 aboard the nine-year-old horse. Briggs said she never imagined Rollo would be able to accomplish what he has in his short career.
"It's truly an honor, especially given that we didn't have the Finals we exactly hoped for," said Briggs, a three-time NFR qualifier. "There were definitely some other horses of the year that did have great NFRs. So, I just appreciate so much that people saw how hard he still tried and that he's still an amazing horse no matter what.
"He has done amazing things the last three years that I didn't even think were possible to accomplish in that short amount of time. For him to be the soul income of my family right now and to just enjoy that process while we can has been a huge blessing."
Briggs and Rollo will hit the rodeo road again this winter with their sights set on their third consecutive trip to Las Vegas next December.
"He's only 9 years old, so he still has a lot of his career ahead of him hopefully," she said. "We are just getting ready for the winter rodeos and hoping we can do good at those. So, that we can have an easy year and I can take care of Rollo the way he deserves to be taken care of."
