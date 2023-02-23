Weatherford College has received staff-level approval from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to offer a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences Degree in Early Childhood Education and Teaching. The new program, WC’s fourth bachelor’s degree, is scheduled to begin in the Fall 2023 semester.
This program is designed for students who have already completed an associate degree and who wish to further their education and career opportunities. The program will be offered in a hybrid online format, which will allow students to complete coursework online while also participating in hands-on learning experiences and internships.
“This program will open doors for students of this generation and those to come,” said Shannon Stoker, WC education department chair. “Students will have access to internships in the community and the ability to reshape communal narratives as they complete their coursework and enter the workforce.”
This program will prepare individuals to work with children from newborns through the sixth grade. According to the Texas Workforce Commission, the need for teachers for this age group will increase by more than 30 percent over the next 10 years.
“We are thrilled to be able to offer this bachelor’s degree program in education to our students,” said WC President Tod Allen Farmer. “There is a critical shortage of teachers throughout Texas, and Weatherford College is now poised to help close that gap by producing exceptional teachers. WC is now one of only two community college districts in the state authorized to offer this degree program.”
For more information on the program, visit https://bit.ly/41nKSQK. Or, you can visit wc.edu, scroll down to “Affordable Bachelor’s Degrees” and then click on “Early Childhood Education and Teaching.”
