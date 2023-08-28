The Weatherford College board of trustees Friday formally accepted ownership of the Canyon West Golf Course at their called meeting.
The gift marks the largest in WC history, and one in a long line of donations from Richard and Nancy Stuart who have made a number of contributions to the college over the last two decades, including scholarships, Steinway pianos and artificial turf for the baseball and softball fields.
WC’s softball facility, Stuart Field, is named in their honor, and Nancy Stuart serves as vice president of the WC Foundation.
“We express our thanks and gratitude to Richard and Nancy, not only for this gift, but for all the ways these benefactors have contributed to the Weatherford College Foundation over the years,” said board member Mac Smith as he made a motion to accept the gift and take the necessary steps to complete the transaction.
Canyon West, originally opened in 1997, is an award-winning 6,653-yard, par 72 golf course in southwest Parker County in the Brock community. The Stuarts purchased the course in late 2012.
The college plans to continue operating Canyon West as a golf course, retaining its current members and remaining open to the public. It will also benefit the college with room for potential instructional programs in turf management, culinary arts and others.
WC will use the course’s pavilion and clubhouse for special events and other uses. The college’s men’s golf team and women’s golf team (added for 2023-24) will also utilize the course.
“We are very pleased to help Weatherford College in this way,” Nancy Stuart said. “We think this will enhance the college’s programs and put WC on an even higher level.”
