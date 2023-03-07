Ever wanted to check out the workings inside of an ambulance, but without a medical emergency?
A grand opening ceremony for the Weatherford College EMS Department will provide an opportunity to do exactly that at 3 p.m. March 8 inside the Jack Knight Building.
The EMS department has been around since at least 2011, when it first received accreditation, and offers both an EMT and paramedic program.
“We see a lot of people that are fresh out of high school, and we’re giving them that foundational base,” WC EMS Program Coordinator Samantha Grimsley said, noting they also have a partnership with Granbury High School to serve students there. “And then we’ve also got some older folks who are just looking for a career change.”
If there’s one positive provided by the COVID-19 pandemic, it was the emphasis of how valuable healthcare and other essential workers are.
Weatherford College EMS Academy accepts a maximum of 24 students per class, averaging between 45-50 students a semester between the paramedic and EMT programs. The EMT program, typically offered in the fall and spring semesters, is 16 weeks long, while paramedic program goes for 11 months.
With an increasing interest — Grimsley said they’re getting “exceptionally close” to filling classes each time — and the need for new equipment, the program coordinator submitted requests through the Texas Perkins Initiative for funding through the Texas Higher Education board.
“Before, it wasn’t real life. We would be making hallways ambulances, trying to simulate [the environment],” Grimsley said. “The thing that was missing most was the transportation aspect.”
Through Perkins Grants, the WC EMS department was able to secure an indoor ambulance simulator, where students can practice inside the back of a stationary vehicle while instructors can view from a different room.
“It’s basically the entire backside of an ambulance that doesn’t have driving capabilities,” Grimsley said. “It has gurneys, it’s fully stocked, the lights can be turned off and on and they get to run an actual call.”
On some days, students may go out on campus to find a “patient” or mannequin and essentially run a call, taking them to the ambulance and starting the process of mechanisms, diagnosis, treatment and everything in between.
“Someone may live in Springtown, or right in downtown Weatherford, so depending on where the students are going to transport them, they may be in the ambulance for 45 minutes or five minutes,” Grimsley said. “Is this call a trauma? Neurological? Both of those, we’d transport to Fort Worth.
“We try to make it as realistic as possible and make them act as if they were there. It’s at least 20 minutes’ worth of full scenario from start to end.”
Along with the simulator, Grimsley was able to secure IV pumps, paraPAC ventilators, two refurbished cardiac monitors with availability of rhythm generators, a new ambulance gurney with autoloader and video laryngoscopes for intubation.
Another classroom is set up with items typically found in a hospital room, so students and staff can run through different scenarios there as well.
“We’re just trying to make it as realistic as possible,” Grimsley said, noting the setup includes a room with a TV and fully-functioning cameras so students can be monitored and guided remotely while they work.
The EMS field is in high-demand, and following trends nationally, is facing an employee shortage as well.
“My email blows up about once a week with recruiters,” Grimsley said. “We’ve had people from Keller, Benbrook, Mineral Wells, even Dallas, reach out to come and talk with students.”
The program coordinator said they also work hand-in-hand with similar programs, like the Parker County Hospital District, in placing students who may not be able to register in another program.
“We’re not trying to step on anybody’s toes, we just want to make sure we’re answering the community needs around us,” she said.
The WC EMS staff — a lead EMT instructor, lead paramedic instructor, a student technician, Granbury High School instructor and 10 adjunct professors — all come from different aspects. One is a fireman, one a flight medic, another from air evac and one from an ambulance background.
“We’ll spend a portion lecturing and a portion on skills,” Grimsley said. “But it’s a hybrid program so they have to do clinical rotation and they have homework or reading that they do at home.”
The public is invited to learn more about the EMS department at the grand opening, where students and staff will also be available to answer questions and provide demonstrations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.