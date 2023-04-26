The spring semester is winding down at Weatherford College, but several more fine art events are planned for early May.
All events begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Marjorie Alkek Fine Arts Center unless otherwise noted.
The month starts with a student piano recital at 4 p.m. on Monday, May 1, followed by the biannual visual art exhibition in Texas Hall from 5:30 to 7:50 p.m. Come view art in a variety of mediums and meet the student artists.
Tuesday, May 2, the WC choir presents their “All American” concert featuring American composers.
On May 3 and May 4 WC students in James Brownlee’s Acting II class and Fredrick Sanders’ Midi class present “Perspectives: A Collaboration,” in which students share their own stories while underscored by live and prerecorded music and sound effects.
Return to the Alkek on Friday, May 5, for a student voice recital.
The semester concludes with “Poiesis and the Typologies of Musical Creativity,” a master class presented by Dr. Zvony Nagy at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 15.
Keep up with WC’s fine arts events at https://wc.edu/campus-life/fine-arts.php
