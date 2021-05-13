The Weatherford College Financial Aid Office is hosting two upcoming events to help students navigate the financial aid process. Financial Aid Nights will be Tuesday, May 25 and Tuesday, June 29 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Allene Strain Community Room in the Doss Student Center on WC’s Weatherford campus.
Staff will help current WC students and prospective students with all aspects of financial aid: how to apply, needed documentation, how to check status, etc. Students planning to attend other institutions will be welcome as well, and computers will be available so staff members can assist with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and other forms and tools.
For more information, contact the WC Financial Aid Office at finaid@wc.edu or 817-598-6295.
