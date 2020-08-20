Weatherford College is listed as the second safest college campus in Texas according to data compiled by YourLocalSecurity.com.
“I am very proud of this accomplishment for Weatherford College,” WC Police Chief Paul Stone said. “Of course, being one of the safest campuses in Texas is something that is accomplished by the entire campus not just the police department. We have a tremendous campus community that is active in making this campus safe. The faculty, staff and students are all part of making this campus one of the safest in Texas.”
The website, operated by ADT Security Services, pulled data from public crime reports as well as campus safety and security data for institutions with a minimum of 5,000 enrolled students. They then analyzed the data to determine the rate of violent crimes, property crimes, hate crimes and crimes against women.
The average violent crime rate per 1,000 people for the top ten safest colleges in Texas is 2.26, far lower than most state’s campuses. The annual violent crime rate for the state as a whole is 4.11, based on FBI data from 2018.
Weatherford College didn’t report any hate crimes or crimes against women in 2019 at any of the WC campuses. WC came in second overall in the state behind West Texas A&M.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.