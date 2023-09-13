They may compete for a community college — or junior college, as some folks say — but there is nothing junior about the Weatherford College rodeo program.
Few athletic programs can boast of competing at the pinnacle of their sport for what could be their 20th consecutive year come the 2023–24 season. It all started in 2005 and continued through last season, when Dawson Gleaves and Jace Helton won reserve national championships (runners-up) in bull riding and team roping, respectively.
Even in 2020, when there was no College National Finals Rodeo, WC would have had three qualifiers.
“I think a winning tradition and CNFR exposure all those years certainly helped build and maintain a good reputation for our program, which makes recruiting a little easier,” head coach Johnny Emmons said.
The highlight of the program’s history occurred in 2022, when the Lady Coyotes captured a team national championship with Kristen Reaves, Kody Hoss, Bradi Good and Brie Wells competing at the CNFR in Casper, Wyoming. It is the only team title in any sport in WC history.
WC has also had a handful of individual national champions: Cody Tew, 2007 team roping; Arena Robertson, 2008 women’s all-around; Cole Wheeler, 2016 team roping; Jace Helton, 2022 team roping; and Trent Sorey, 2023 steer roping.
The program has also had four reserve national champions. Joining Gleaves and Helton in that accomplishment are Robertson, 2008 team roping, and Wells, 2022 breakaway roping.
In addition, the entire men’s team qualified for the CNFR in 2014.
Top returners from last year include:
Women: CNFR qualifiers Good, Wells and Sophie Dunn are all back for their fourth year. They also have Londyn Ross, Tessa Arnold, Rian Rusinek, Harley Meged, Reagan Laney and Georgia McAuliffe, who all won points last year.
“Ross and Arnold were strong contenders in barrel racing last year and have been winning over the summer at pro rodeos,” Emmons said. “We are looking for all these girls to contribute in a big way this year.”
Men: The Coyotes are stacked with national champion Helton, CNFR qualifiers Cash Enderli and Zaine Mikita returning for another year, and several other top competitors. These include Cole Clemmons, Cash Fuesz, Jett Stewart, Cashton Weidenbener, Cather Gasperson, Travis Staley, Trent Sorey, Cayden Harmon, Clayton Huston, Kacy Jones, Cash Fretwell, Clay McNichol, Colton Greene, Luke Williams, Brice Beene, Jacoby Campbell, Thane Lockhart and Lane Webb.
“Our men’s team is very deep,” Emmons said. “We had over 30 men win points last year.”
Also, Brody Hasenack was one of the top bull-riding recruits in the country. He had to sit out last season with an injury, but Emmons said he is healthy and won this summer.
Emmons noted, “He comes in strong and ready to go this year.”
Key newcomers who could make an impact include:
Women: National and state high school finalist Kaydence Tindall (Felda, Florida), Kynlee Stevens (Cuero), Landry Wren (Harper), Eliza Cooper (Okeechobee, Florida), Wregan Brown (Piedmont, South Dakota), Brayen Brution (Grandview), Emma Nelson (Bridgeport), Briley Reeves (Graham) and Tomi Womack (Nocona).
Men: Jackson Ford (Carson, North Dakota), Hunter Ruiz (Jasper) and Mitch Storey (Aztec, New Mexico), Gator Goodrich (Stanfield, Oregon), Zach Nicholson (Stinnett), Landon Pitts (Springtown), Zane Rampey (Pryor, Oregon), Zane Schroeder (Roscoe, Montana), Mason Stueve (Newton, Kansas) and Pax Vogle (Green, Kansas).
“We have a solid freshman class both on the girls’ and guys’ teams,” Emmons said. “There are many high school titles represented here, and we look forward to what they can do.”
All of this has Emmons entertaining the thought that this could be the first season where WC sends complete women’s and men’s teams to the CNFR.
“The chances are good. We have several CNFR qualifiers, a lot of experience, and a well-rounded team,” he said. “We should be tough in all events, so it is just a matter of doing our job and hopefully having a little luck.”
While the competition is the toughest there is to be found at the college level, it helps the Coyotes and Lady Coyotes to be in the Southwest Region of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association.
“No doubt about it, it is the toughest region in the country,” Emmons said. “All schools will be competitive, but the old familiar standouts such as Tarleton, Clarendon and Western Texas College are always tough on the guys’ side, and Tarleton, Texas Tech and South Plains are always tough on the girls’ side.
“But I think we will fit right in there with them on both sides. And if we do our job and have a little luck, stay healthy, we have as good of a shot at it as anyone.”
The Southwest Region schedule begins Sept. 14–16 at the Eastern New Mexico University Rodeo in Portales. WC’s annual Alumni Rodeo is scheduled for Oct. 7 at the Parker County Sheriff’s Posse Grounds.
