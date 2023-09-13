Weatherford, TX (76086)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.