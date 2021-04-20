WC’s Dunn wins All-Around at WTC Rodeo

Weatherford College’s Sophie Dunn won the Women’s All-Around title at the Western Texas College Rodeo in Snyder April 15-17.
The freshman from Odessa won fifth place in barrel racing and sixth place in breakaway roping, amassing the points to take the overall title.
Dunn helped the WC women’s team maintain their lead in the Southwest Region standings with a second-place team finish in Snyder.
Along with Dunn, Lady Coyote contributors included Kodey Hoss (fourth in goat tying), Lilly Eakes (fifth in breakaway roping), McKenna Hickson (tied for sixth with Dunn in breakaway roping) and Kristen Reaves (eighth in breakaway).
Trent Sorry and WC alumnus Garret Jacobs (Sul Ross) won first place in team roping. After winning in Snyder and Lubbock, the duo is well-positioned in the top five of the region going into the final rodeo of the year. WC dominated the team roping, with Jace Helton and Riley Kittle (Cisco) winning second and Jesse Hines and Whit Bierschwale (Texas Tech) in third.
In tie down roping, Cash Fretwell took fifth place and Thane Lockhart finished sixth.
The final Southwest Region rodeo of the season will be hosted by Tarleton State University, April 22-24 in Stephenville.
