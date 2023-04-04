Weatherford College’s Sophie Dunn won the Women’s Reserve All-Around Title at the Western Texas College Rodeo in Snyder this past weekend.
The third-year competitor from Odessa took fourth place in barrel racing and eighth in breakaway roping to finish with the second-most points in the rodeo. Snyder seems to suit Dunn well; she won the Women’s All-Around Title at the WTC Rodeo in 2021.
WC’s Dawson Gleaves took second place in bull riding. He won the first round with an 82 and had a no-time in the finals.
Rian Rusinek finished third overall in goat tying. She was tied for the lead after a first round score of 6.7 but moved to third after a 7.3 in the finals.
In addition to Dunn, barrel racers Londyn Ross finished sixth and Bradi Good was 10th.
Colton Green was eighth overall in steer wrestling. Tyler Espenson finished 10th in tie down roping.
The Southwest Region has the Easter weekend off before finishing with their final two events of the regular season: the Howard College Rodeo in Big Spring April 13-14 and the Tarleton State University Rodeo in Stephenville April 20-22.
