Weatherford, TX (76086)

Today

Mostly cloudy this morning. Strong thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Becoming windy late. Low 43F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.