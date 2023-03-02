Weatherford College's rodeo team started the spring semester with a successful weekend at the Odessa College Rodeo Finals.
Cash Fuesz won the tie-down roping event after winning second place in the opening round and third place in the short go with a time of 9.5 seconds, finishing with 18.1 on two head.
Travis Staley, who tied for sixth place in round one, came back with another 9.6 for fourth place in the finals and finished fourth overall with 19.2. Zaine Mikita preserved his lead in the Southwest Region standings by picking up a tie for sixth place in round one, winning second place in the finals with a time of 8.8 seconds, and finishing third overall with 18.4 on two.
In breakaway roping, London Ross tied for fourth place for a time of 2.4 seconds on one head, and Bradi Good finished tied for seventh for 2.6 seconds on one.
Colton Greene won second place in the steer wrestling short go with a time of 5.2 seconds and finished fourth overall with 13.0 on two.
Riley Kittle and Jace Helton, the defending team roping national champions, won third place in the short go with a time of 6.5 seconds and won second overall with 11.9 on two.
Cash Enderli and Zaine Mikita finished seventh with 30.8 on two, Lane Webb and Cole Clemons finished ninth with 6.5 seconds on one, while Quade Hiatt and Jesse Hines took 10th place for a time of 5.6 seconds on one.
Barrel racer Sophie Dunn, who placed sixth in round one, came back with a time of 14.36 seconds for third place in the finals, and her total time of 28.58 seconds earned her third place overall for the weekend. Tessa Arnold, who won second place in the opening round, hit a barrel and finished seventh overall.
Brayden Tyrer won second place in the finals with a score of 77, and second place overall on bareback with 153 points on two rides, while Jacoby Campbell, who split sixth place in the first round, came back with a score of 72 for a tie for third place and finished fifth overall with 143 points on two rides.
WC’s next rodeo is the Ranger and Cisco College Rodeo on March 23-25 in Sweetwater.
