Weatherford College’s Noah Newman is one of 24 Phi Theta Kappa members to have their writing published in the 28th edition of PTK’s literary journal, Nota Bene.
Nota Bene showcases the outstanding writing of community college students. More than 800 entries were submitted for this year’s publication.
Newman’s submission “Over” is a piece of flash fiction, a short story written as part of an assignment in his creative writing class at WC. At just over 500 words, it sets the reader in the mind of a young German soldier in the last year of World War I.
“The reader hears his thoughts, feels the press of men as they duck out of the firing lines of snipers,” Newman said. “The reader has no time to breathe, only to experience as a soldier experiences.”
Newman is one of six published writers also receiving a scholarship for their exemplary entries and one of four receiving a $500 Reynolds Award.
This award is endowed by the Donald W. Reynolds Foundation and honors the memory of the late Donald W. Reynolds, founder of the Donrey Media Group.
Newman said he submitted his entry on a whim and forgot about it until receiving a phone call that his piece was selected for publication.
“It was already a good day for me and looking up when I received the message,” he said. “But hearing that I had been published by a national society and received this award sent me over the moon. It was, and is, a true blessing.”
Newman graduated summa cum laude with his associate degree from WC in August of 2022 and is now pursuing a bachelor’s degree in history with a minor in German at The University of Dallas.
“It is a great honor to have Noah in the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at Weatherford College,” said Sharon Johnson, WC’s PTK chapter advisor. “He is a wonderful example of the amazing students we have the pleasure of working with. We wish him continued success throughout his education and career.”
Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges. WC’s Phi Chapter is one of the oldest in the country.
