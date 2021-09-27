Weatherford College barrel racer Briena Wells made a comeback from 10th place to win the barrel racing title at the Sul Ross State University Rodeo this past weekend in Alpine. Her 16.06 run in the finals was the fastest of the rodeo out of 150 entries.
The Coyotes were well represented in the final round of the rodeo, which broke the NIRA record for the largest college rodeo with more than 800 runs completed. The previous record was set just a week before in Portales, New Mexico.
In addition to Wells’s top run, Kate Kelley ran a 16.90 in the barrel racing finals to place ninth for the weekend.
Bubba Holcomb finished seventh in the opening round of bareback riding with a score of 73. He rode for 75 points in the short go to win fourth, and his 148 on two placed fifth overall.
In tiedown roping, Cash Fretwell won third in round one with 8.4, came back with a 10.8 for sixth, and finished sixth overall with 19.2 on two. Cash Enderli qualified for the finals eight/ninth with a run of 9.1, but a no time in the finals moved him to 10th.
Kate Kelley and Gina Cope made the short go in goat tying, tied for ninth/tenth with runs of 7.1. Kelley came back with a 7.8 for sixth, and her 14.9 on two was also good for sixth overall. Cope took seventh overall with her 15.8 on two runs.
Braden Roe (Tarleton State University) and Tate Thomas won the opening round in team roping with a 4.6 but finished fifth after a no time in the finals. Jarett Freeman and Kayden Little (SPC) placed third in round one with a run of 5.0 and seventh overall while defending Southwest Region harpoons Riley Kittle (Cisco) and Jace Helton, who placed ninth overall.
Up next is the Vernon College Rodeo in the Wilbarger County Events Center in Vernon this coming Thursday through Saturday.
