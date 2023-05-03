Weatherford College has secured a Master of Business Administration degree transfer agreement with Lynn University for WC students to continue with graduate level courses at the private university in Florida.
This agreement is targeted at WC’s graduates from the Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in Organizational Leadership program to enroll in Lynn University's MBA program.
This is a 10-month, fully online MBA, and all students will receive an iPad for access to textbooks and a 20 percent reduction in tuition.
College administrators are seeking partners from across the nation to broaden access to higher-level degrees for WC graduates. The partnership with Lynn University resulted from WC President Tod Allen Farmer’s membership with the Community College Baccalaureate Association.
“Weatherford College is rapidly expanding our students’ educational opportunities to earn a high-quality graduate degree without ever leaving Weatherford,” Farmer said. “Many of those partner universities are based in the great State of Texas, while a few are beyond our borders. Because of our exceptional academic, fine arts and athletic programs, the WC institutional profile is increasingly recognized at the national level.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.