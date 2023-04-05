Weatherford College has inked its latest articulation agreement with Our Lady of the Lake University for students completing WC’s Bachelor of Applied Arts and Science in Organizational Leadership.
While working on their BAAS degree, WC students can enroll in Master of Science in Organizational Leadership courses from OLLU that will count toward both degrees.
This arrangement will allow students to complete their master’s degree in as little as one year after graduating with their bachelor’s degree in what is known as a 4+1 program.
WC President Tod Allen Farmer and OLLU President Abel A. Chávez signed the agreement on March 24 in San Antonio.
“WC students may now earn a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership and an MBA in a total of five years without ever leaving Weatherford College,” Farmer said. “Our students’ educational opportunities continue to expand.”
OLLU’s program is offered in a “hyflex” format in which the professor is physically located on an OLLU campus and students can either attend in person or remotely through video technology.
This format will allow WC students to attend classes and to continue into the master’s program without having to relocate while also enabling them to interact with and learn from the faculty members and their classmates in a live, real-time setting.
The Master of Science in Organizational Leadership at OLLU is a weekend degree program with classes that meet every other Saturday. In addition to studying leadership with interdisciplinary professors and student colleagues, students benefit from a curriculum that stresses ethics, servant leadership and stewardship.
The application period for WC’s BAAS in Organizational Leadership program is currently open. Learn more at https://wc.edu/programs/all-programs/organizational-leadership/index.php
