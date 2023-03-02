Weatherford College is proud to announce a significant enrollment increase for the spring 2023 semester with 5,068 students compared to 4,779 students last spring, a 6 percent increase.
This is the best spring semester enrollment since before the Covid pandemic.
Multiple areas of the college are experiencing growth, but the Weatherford campus and online programs are the biggest areas of growth.
Executive Dean of Student Services Adam Finley attributes the higher enrollment number to increased academic program offerings and the expansion of existing programs.
“It is great that student enrollment is up, but more importantly, full-time student growth is higher this year compared to last year, which is in line with our current enrollment management strategy,” Finley said. “Student Services is committed to helping the institution grow strategically, and one avenue to help accomplish this is enhancing student life and activities for our full-time and residential students.”
For more information about Weatherford College and its programs, visit wc.edu.
