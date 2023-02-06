While most Weatherford College employees stayed in the comfort of their homes during last week’s ice storm, a handful of dedicated staff members ensured the campus and student housing residents were looked after.
Three members of the WC Campus Police Department stayed on or near campus and rotated shifts. This helped administrators make the decision to close the campus each day. They also responded to minor accidents, assisted a family stranded in a disabled vehicle, and prevented unauthorized persons from trespassing on campus.
“I’m so proud of our officers, especially Officers Karg and Murphey, for stepping up in a time of need to keep our campus and dorm residents safe,” said WCPD Chief Anthony Bigongiari.
Three food services employees were housed at Coyote Village so they could be on-site to provide meals to students who live on campus.
And WC’s maintenance crew, contracted with the company CBRE, worked diligently to spread deicer on the campus so students could make it safely from their dorms to the cafeteria.
Several faculty members also continued their classes via Zoom to ensure students in programs such as health sciences and emergency services complete their required hours on time.
