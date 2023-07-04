Richard and Nancy Stuart are finalizing the details of donating Canyon West Golf Club to Weatherford College.
While negotiations are ongoing and the WC board of trustees will consider accepting the generous gift later this summer, it will be the largest gift in WC history once completed.
Canyon West, originally opened in 1997, is an award-winning 6,653-yard, par 72 golf course in southwest Parker County in the Brock community. The Stuarts purchased the course in late 2012.
The college plans to continue operating Canyon West as a golf course, retaining its current members and remaining open to the public. It will also benefit the college with room for potential instructional programs in turf management, culinary arts and others.
WC will use the course’s pavilion and clubhouse for special events and other uses. The college’s men’s golf team and women’s golf team (added for 2023-24) will also utilize the course.
“Nancy and Richard Stuart have already helped countless WC students make a better life for themselves and their families,” said WC President Tod Allen Farmer. “This transformational gift will support new and existing academic, workforce and athletic programs for generations to come.”
The Stuarts are among the most generous donors in Weatherford College history, giving to support scholarships, artificial turf for softball and baseball, Steinway pianos and other projects. WC’s softball facility, Stuart Field, is named in their honor, and Nancy Stuart serves as vice president of the WC Foundation.
“We are very pleased to help Weatherford College in this way,” Nancy Stuart said. “We think this will enhance the college’s programs and put WC on an even higher level.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.