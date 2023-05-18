Weatherford College’s Summer Stage Teen Theatre Music Camp will present Disney’s “Finding Nemo JR.” on June 2 and 3 at the Alkek Fine Arts Center.
Showtimes are at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday, June 2, and 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 3.
The production is a 60-minute musical adaptation of the 2003 Pixar movie where Marlin, an anxious and over-protective clownfish, must face his fears to find his son, Nemo, after he’s captured and taken to Syndey.
The show features a large cast of talented elementary, middle and high school students, including Logan Thomas as Marlin, Sandy Strittmatter as Dory and Mia Currie as Nemo.
While the original movie was not a musical, director Elizabeth Baker was impressed by a demo of the show in Atlanta in January.
“The music is written by the same writing team that wrote the music for ‘Frozen,’ and the audiences, young and old, will absolutely love it,” Baker said.
With songs like “Just Keep Swimming,” “Fish Are Friends Not Food,” and “Go with the Flow,” the musical brings a new twist on this story of family, friendship and adventure.
Tickets for the show are priced at $10 and can be purchased at https://www.simpletix.com/e/finding-nemo-jr-tickets-133709?fbclid=IwAR3JWQJGmurXe8qn-OJPSpqPV5Xqma_zi4trVW1qgiY3D2EomzuFpmmJlnA
