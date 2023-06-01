Weatherford College Sumer Stage Theatre will present William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” June 9-18 in the Alkek Fine Arts Center.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on June 9, 10, 16 and 17, and 2 p.m. on June 11 and 18. Doors open a half hour before the show, and admission is free.
Prospero uses magic to conjure a storm and torment the survivors of a shipwreck, including the King of Naples and Prospero's treacherous brother. Prospero's slave, Caliban, plots to rid himself of his master, but is thwarted by Prospero's spirit-servant Ariel. In the end, it’s about a man coming to terms with revenge and letting go of his anger by accepting his life and loving those around him.
Mike Endy, director of the production, said this is one of Shakespeare’s finest works, speaking to family, forgiveness and freedom.
“It is some of Shakespeare's most beautiful verse,” he said. “One might compare it to Vivaldi's ‘Four Seasons.’ You may not know the title, but you will recognize the tune.
“The chords Shakespeare plays in ‘The Tempest’ are profoundly beautiful, occasionally slap-stick funny and ultimately human. It is a play that invites us to use the storm to wash away our petty grievances at the dawning of our better selves.”
The cast includes WC theatre instructor James Brownlee as Prospero, Audrey Randall as Ariel and Aidan Endy as Caliban.
The show runs for approximately 90 minutes and is suitable for all ages.
“We want the audience to have a good time and realize that Shakespeare can be a source of a good time,” Endy said. “We hope they leave and have felt a connection with the actors and characters, but with themselves with this 400 plus year old play.”
