Bradi Good won the barrel racing title and led the Weatherford College women's rodeo team to their third consecutive team championship this past weekend at the Howard College Rodeo in Big Spring.
The WC women's team is currently in second place in the Southwest Region standings, only 85 points behind Texas Tech and 210 points ahead of third-place Tarleton State University.
Good was in eighth place following the opening round of barrel racing with a run of 16.99. She came back and won the final round with a 16.68 and took first place overall with 33.67 on two runs. The win pushed her into the No. 1 spot in the Southwest Region standings.
Reagan Laney tied for fifth in the finals and finished sixth overall in barrel racing, while Brie Wells, who won second in the first round with a run of 16.70, hit a barrel in the short go and ended up 10th for the weekend.
Former national finals goat tyer Kodey Hoss won third in both rounds with a pair of 9.1 second runs to win third overall. The win moves her up into third place in the Southwest Region standings. Kate Kelley placed in both rounds with runs of 9.1 and 9.2 to finish tied for fourth over the weekend.
In bareback riding, Bubba Holcomb was 10th in the first round with 65 points and moved up to fifth place with 143 points after winning second in the finals with a ride of 78. Jayce Harrison placed ninth in the opening round with a score of 69, came back with a 72 which tied for fifth in the finals, and his overall 141 finished sixth for the weekend.
Tiedown roper Thane Lockhart placed in both rounds with runs of 8.9 (fourth) and 8.5 (second) to finish second overall with 17.4 on two head.
Colton Greene and Cayden Harmon made it back to the short go in steer wrestling. Greene was 5.3 to win fifth in the finals and fifth overall with 10.3 on two head, while Harmon recorded an 8.5 in the finals to finish seventh overall.
In team roping, defending Southwest Region champions Riley Kittle (Cisco) and Jace Helton won sixth in round one with a run of 7.3, came back with a 6.1 for third, and their 13.4 on two was good for third overall moving the duo into second place in the Southwest Region standings. Jarett Freeman and Kayden Little (SPC) tied for fourth in the short go with 6.3 and their 14.7 on two was good for fifth overall. While Brendan Bennett and Parker Carbajal won fifth in the opening round with a 6.5 and came back with an 11.1 second run to finish sixth overall with 17.6 on two head.
Up next is the Tarleton Stampede in Stephenville April 28-30 at the Lone Star Arena starting at 7:30 pm each night. This is the final rodeo of the regular season before top competitors prepare to attend the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming, this June.
The top three individuals in each event plus the top two all-around contestants along the top two teams all qualify for the CNFR.
WC women’s rodeo is currently second place in the regional standings with Good in second place in the women’s all-around standing. Chance Thiessen is third in the men’s all-around standing.
With a possible 180 points per rodeo, individual WC rodeo athlete standings are currently:
Bareback riding – Bubba Holcomb, fifth place, 95 points from third place
Tiedown roping – Chance Thiessen, first with 490 points; Cash Enderli second with 422 points; Cash Fretwell, sixth with 297 points and 103 points away from third.
Team roping deader – Chance Thiessen, third with 360 points and 10 points ahead of fourth place; Jarett Freeman, 205 points, and 155 points from third.
Team roping heeler – Jace Helton, second with 400 points.
Barrel racing – Bradi Good, first place with 470 points.
Breakaway roping – Bradi Good, fifth place with 260 points and 50 away from third place; Harley Meged 205 points, Kate Kelley, 165 points.
Goat tying – Kristin Reaves, second place with 430 points and 98 points from first place; Kodey Hoss third place with 412.5 points and seven points ahead of fourth place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.