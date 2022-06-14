The Weatherford College women’s rodeo team finished the second day of the College National Finals Rodeo tied for the team lead. WC had 160 points, tied for first with Texas Tech University in Casper, Wyoming, on Monday.
WC was boosted by a trio of top five opening rounds. Barrel racer Bradi Good highlighted the day with the best time of the first round with a 14.22.
Brie Wells was in second place after two rounds of breakaway roping. She beat her first-round time of 2.7 with a 2.4 on Monday.
Kristin Reaves earned a 6.2 in the first round of goat tying, tied for fifth place. Kodey Hoss was in a five-way tie for 10th place (6.4).
“Well, we have a lot of rodeo to go, but we definitely got off to a good start,” said WC head coach Johnny Emmons. “Bradi and Brie had great first rounds, and Kodey and Kristin helped up as well. If they can keep it up, we’ll be in business.”
On the men’s side, WC’s Jace Helton and Riley Kittle of Cisco College turned in a 7.2 in the first go of team roping, good for eighth place.
Tie down roper Cash Enderli was 25th after a 15.3 in the first round. Chance Thiessen suffered a no-time in the first go.
