Weatherford Christian School senior Jordan Maxwell has been selected as a semifinalist for the 2024 National Merit Scholarship.
Maxwell is an integral part of the class of 2024, serving on the praise and worship team, founder of the chess club, mentoring other students, tutoring students for the SAT and keeping stats for the basketball team.
He is also an accomplished pianist and loves rock climbing. His long-term goal is to attend a liberal arts college and major in philosophy.
The National Merit Scholarship Program is a nonprofit organization that annually awards scholarships to high school seniors. Program officials selected 16,000 semifinalists out of 1.3 million juniors across 21,000 high schools this year. Semifinalists are chosen based on preliminary SAT scores.
“The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state,” National Merit Scholarship officials said.
Finalists will be chosen based on an essay written by the student, a recommendation from a high school official, and grades and SAT scores that align with the student’s PSAT score. Fifteen thousand students are expected to advance to the next level. From there, 7,140 National Merit Scholarships totaling about $28 million will be distributed. Winners of 2024 will be announced in four nationwide news releases beginning in April and concluding in July, officials state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.