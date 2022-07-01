The Weatherford Democrat office will be closed Monday in observance of July 4. In addition, subscribers will receive their Tuesday papers on Wednesday.
WD office to close Monday for July 4
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Palo Pinto County fire containment makes headway
- PCSO says 5-year-old shot and killed Tuesday evening
- Parker County issues Emergency Declaration
- MW police report woman found dead in field
- Parker County commissioners extend burn ban, explore options for fireworks ban
- Brock to explore options after superintendent's resignation
- Rushing joins CCS as head football coach
- UPDATE: Abbott grants extension on county fireworks ban
- Teen pride event draws evangelism group to Weatherford
- Aledo approves development agreement for Dean Ranch
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.