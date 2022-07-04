Water utility crews are responding to a water main leak that has limited the city's ability to deliver water to customers. At this time, there should be no outside watering and limited water usage. Crews are currently working to complete the repairs as quickly as possible. We anticipate the repairs will be complete by midnight tonight.
Weatherford asking customers to limit water usage after break
From staff reports
