The Parker County Peace Coalition and Parker County Black Historical Society are teaming up to host a Weatherford Black History car tour from 5 to 7:30 p.m. June 19.
This tour will visit several sites located around Weatherford that are historically and culturally important to the Black community of Weatherford as they relate to chattel slavery and emancipation, including Springcreek Cemetery, Dawson-Hackett Cemetery, Gratts Cemetery, the Parker County Courthouse, Prince Memorial C.M.E and Mount Pleasant.
The tour will specifically discuss chattel slavery in Weatherford, it’s enslaved population and how it relates to Juneteenth, including discussions of types of work and jobs held by the enslaved before and after emancipation, slave society vs. society that tolerates slaves and a reading of General Order 3, which informed the people of Texas that all enslaved people were now free as of June 19, 1865.
There will be a designated meeting place in the southeast corner of Walmart and Panda Express, in Weatherford, with a “Tour” sign prior to the event.
