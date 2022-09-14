WEATHERFORD — Weatherford council members Tuesday night unanimously approved the 2022-23 budget and no-new-revenue tax rate of $.4563 per $100 valuation.
The vote came following a public hearing during which two residents asked the council to consider that rate, as opposed to 45.81 previously discussed.
"I couldn't agree more with the two men who spoke," council member Matt Ticzkus said. "We've really been entrusted with a great responsibility as council, and this is one of the greatest impacts we have on citizens. We've had a really strong and good year, and I don't believe it's the time for even the slightest increase.
"By adopting a no-new-revenue rate, I think we communicate to our citizens that we're listening and that we're cognizant of the situation they're in."
Councilmember Jeff Robinson said he was also in agreement, noting the difference between the two rates wasn't a significant amount of money to not be able to pass the budget.
To Mayor Pro-Tem Heidi Wilder's question on the dollar amount difference between the two, Finance Director Dawn Brooks said it equated roughly $53,000.
"I don't feel there's enough gain for that added amount," Councilman Kevin Cleveland said. "I do caution everybody to recognize that though we have growth by new product on the ground, with new product comes new services, new expectations and new requirements.
"I would encourage us to not get caught up in the idea that when we have growth, that directly reflects that the city is in better standing. Cities deal with inflation, too."
Mayor Paul Paschall suggested residents research the city's tax rate and compare it with other full-service cities, noting Weatherford is "extremely competitive."
"There will be a time that the growth will cause something to happen where we may have to reconsider being in a constant routine of no new revenue, but that'll have to be something where we can show something tangible and concrete [to residents]."
