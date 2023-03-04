WEATHERFORD — A movement by one man to clean up the streets of Weatherford has caught fire — and attention — from both the community and city leaders.
“It’s a shame we have to have a team go around and pick up trash in our beautiful city, but isn’t it great to have people that are willing to use their own time, energy and resources to do it?” Mayor Paul Paschall said, prior to the Love Weatherford group’s recognition at Tuesday’s city council meeting. “It’s one of the things that makes Weatherford such a strong community.”
Jeff Oakes, who moved to Weatherford a couple of years ago, recently took notice of the trash around his daily commutes while dropping and picking up his children from school.
Deciding to take action, he began cleaning up the roadways, and was soon joined by various community members interested in helping to clean up Weatherford.
“We’ve exploded,” he said of the support and volunteerism garnered in the couple of months since his group, Love Weatherford, was established. “We now have [over 500] members and we’re growing daily. I call them family members, as a kinship is growing.”
To date, the group, which recently got word that it had been approved for non-profit status, has collected close to 400 bags of trash from Weatherford roadways, parking lots and alleyways.
“On our last big cleaning event, we collected 204 bags in eight different locations of Weatherford by our members, two churches, a Scout troop and a yoga class,” he said.
On Monday, members were out cleaning again, this time logging 38 bags of trash.
Anyone interested in joining the group’s efforts can reach out to Oakes at 605-906-4322 or follow updates on the Love Weatherford Facebook page. But the organization isn’t just looking at residents to help clean up.
Oakes has also reached out to the Weatherford chamber, juvenile probation office and Parker County Jail for anyone interested in volunteering and/or logging community service hours.
“This is not about me, this is about our group,” Oakes said Tuesday, after he was presented with a gift basket by city staff containing, among other things, cases of the coveted city trash bags. “Without [the community], I would have only been able to do a fraction [of roadway clean-up]. Instead, we are working all over Weatherford.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.