WEATHERFORD — Weatherford city council members found out the community’s passion for parks and pickleball Tuesday night.
A rather large crowd, most toting their own pickleball paddles, packed city council chambers to hear more on the future of parks and recreation regarding a 10-year master plan.
Keith Rodenhauser, a senior planner with Brandstetter Carroll Inc., the consulting firm helping to put the project together with city staff and community members, said the goal was to provide a vision for where the department will be over the next 10 years.
A steering committee, made up of staff, board members and city officials, was formed to provide input after feedback given by residents, stakeholders and other community members.
Data taken shows 40 percent of the Weatherford population live within walking distance (approximately 10 minutes) from a park, Rodenhauser told the council. Roughly 78 percent of households said they visit a park six or more times, compared to the national average of 75 percent who visit at least once.
He added that number has grown in recent years and is expected to continue to grow, along with the average age of visitors.
“Overall, people want to see you improve your existing system,” Rodenhauser said. “They also want to see a recreation center. Almost all of the groups we met with said this, and it showed up several times in our surveys and during an open house.”
Other wants include more trails, more access to water for things like fishing and more concerts and performances.
Rodenhauser revealed a list of top capital improvement recommendations, including updating and/or expanding aging playgrounds, providing more ADA access to areas like athletic fields, more restrooms and shaded areas, field improvements, lighting elements, picnic shelters and placesto gather and parking expansion, particularly around the Cherry Park pool.
He said a large group had lobbied for a new skate park and another for more facilities for pickleball enthusiasts.
Resident Mike White, a retired healthcare professional, echoed that plea to council members on improving the pickleball courts at Soldier Spring Park, which are jointly shared with the youth tennis program.
“I was told I should start playing pickleball, so I went out and played and became somewhat addicted,” he said. “The nice thing about it is that it includes people of all ages.”
Michael Mitchell, another member of the Parker County Pickleball Association, said it’s a nice sport for people his age, providing cardio but with low impact.
“And it’s also a very social sport,” he added. “We can play and talk, and it gets us out of our houses.”
One of their biggest issues, players told the council, was the time limitation on the court, which does not have lights, and a lack of coverage during bad weather. With a growing number of players interested, there is also typically a line waiting.
“We have 16 to 20 people playing on the court while another 16 to 20 people are waiting to play,” Melody Dawes said. “Financially, the ramifications of what pickleball can bring to the community are huge.
“There’s a facility, Lifetime Fitness, that saw their pickleball membership from 2020 to 2021 grow 900 percent.”
In terms of new capital parks and rec projects, Rodenhauser listed new pickleball courts; a recreation center; skate park; nature/water access; additional neighborhood parks; additional fields or complexes in areas such as Cartwright Park; more connectivity and trails so people can access parks without having to drive there; and outdoor fitness or obstacle course facilities to cater to different age groups, such as older folks or teenagers.
He also noted a recommendation of implementing the master plan of Chandor Gardens.
Eileen Leslie, president of Chandor Gardens Foundation Inc., said the gardens often get overlooked because they are within the parks system.
“We are not a typical park,” she said, “and we ask that city council not lose sight of Chandor’s master plan within the large master plan presented.”
Chandor’s master plan, which Leslie said was completed in May, addresses several needs, including additional parking, a relocated and updated maintenance building, welcome center to greet and direct visitors while housing a gift shop and historical materials, and an event center with additional performing and art venues within the 13.5-acre area west of the existing gardens.
“Chandor Gardens is truly a landmark of the city and needs to be given the opportunity to realize its full potential,” Leslie said.
Another resident, Cathy Mordecai, said she wants to see the Lake Weatherford marina area near her home returned to its natural beauty.
“It’s all concrete with a little grassy area, and if we had more water, we’d have even less grass,” she told the council. “Since the concrete has gone in, we’re not seeing the ducks, we’re not seeing families or people fishing. “It’s really been heartbreaking for us because the original master plan was more beautiful than what I look at every day — a port-a-potty sitting in the parking lot.
“It’s sad that Marina Park is not what it used to be.”
No action was taken on the master plan discussions, as it was a presentation item only.
Parks, Recreation and Special Events Director Jaycob Kirkpatrick said staff will bring the plan forward for adoption at the next council meeting on March 14.
Council Tuesday praised the work of staff members as well as the community for helping in providing feedback and direction to move forward.
“There are a lot of things in here that are big-ticket items,” Mayor Paul Paschall said. “As a community, it very likely could come down to something where ya’ll have to make a decision as a community.
“We need your energy and your momentum to be sustained as these things come forward.”
