WEATHERFORD – Councilmember Matt Ticzkus has been selected by the North Texas Commission Foundation to be a member of the Leadership North Texas Program.
Leadership North Texas is a graduate-level leadership program aimed at recruiting, developing, and supporting leaders who have a commitment to civic engagement, to learning, to collaboration and to the North Texas region. Participants will learn best practices in regional stewardship from regions that have successfully addressed regional issues and challenges relevant to the region; and participate in the development of appropriate strategies for North Texas.
“Having participated in the Weatherford Chamber of Commerce Leadership Weatherford program in 2015, I jumped at the chance to apply for a regional program because of the amazing experience and impact the local program had on me and on the many alumni who have completed Leadership Weatherford since that inaugural class,” said Ticzkus. “I’m thankful that the Leadership North Texas Committee selected me to participate in the program, and I’m looking forward to meeting the other students at our first monthly meeting at the end of September.”
Leadership North Texas participants are expected to read and prepare for each session. Sessions will include guided/facilitated field trips, group process and interaction, facilitated discussion, and some presentations with extensive question and answer with dialogue. Leadership North Texas uses skilled facilitators and subject matter experts from North Texas and from outside the region. The program utilizes interactive processes and experiential learning, including a component addressing leadership skills critical to the subject matter of the day.
“While I am certainly delighted about the personal and professional growth that I’ll experience through this program, I’m most excited about the doors that will be opened for our city and our citizens through my involvement in Leadership North Texas,” said Ticzkus. “Undoubtedly, Weatherford is a microcosm of what is happening in North Texas as it relates to the challenges and opportunities that growth brings. Building relationships and learning from civic, business, and faith leaders in our region who have had similar experiences in their communities will prove to be an invaluable resource for me to bring back to Weatherford. In addition to strengthening relationships with regional counterparts, I’ll be able to study firsthand the impact different sectors have on North Texas, which will lead to takeaways and lessons that I can directly share with other leaders as we seek to faithfully steward our beautiful city through this period of growth. I love this community and our citizens, and not only do I consider it a high honor and privilege to serve as an elected representative on City Council, but also, I vow to do my very best to fully immerse myself in this program and to represent our citizens well through my involvement in Leadership North Texas.”
For more information about Leadership North Texas and the North Texas Commission Foundation, visit /www.ntc-dfw.org.
