WEATHERFORD — A Weatherford couple is on a mission to help Ukrainians — specifically the deaf population, which numbers roughly 400,000 — as the country continues to try to defend itself against a Russian invasion.
“For the last four days, since Russia has been attacking Ukraine, everything has changed every day and it’s changing really fast,” said Chris McKenzie, through sign language translation by his wife, Stacey. Chris is deaf and Stacey, who is hearing, speaks six languages and signs two.
The two are founders of the ministry organization DeafBridge, and members of Weatherford’s North Side Baptist Church, where they spoke Sunday about what was going on overseas.
“The deaf don’t have access to communication about what’s happening and what they need to do and they’re taking things day by day,” Chris said.
The McKenzies lived in Ukraine for a period of time, during which Chris served as a church planter. A few years ago, while visiting a church in Houston, they met a Ukrainian couple, Pavlo and Tonya Andrufhthak, who helped them secure the paperwork required to get a long-term visa for the McKenzies to be able to live in Ukraine. Now, that relationship has come full circle as Chris and Pavlo are headed back to help.
“Bridges are being blown up all over Ukraine so the [Russian] tanks and stuff can’t get in, but it’s also preventing people from leaving,” Chris McKenzie told members of North Side Baptist Sunday morning. “In Kyiv, the gas and oil have been attacked, so they’re losing resources, things are closing and they can’t get anywhere.
“Things are running out so there’s more and more urgency. They need coordination, and that’s some of things we’re going to do.”
Speaking by phone Monday, McKenzie was packing for a Monday evening flight to Turkey for a layover before arriving in Romania Wednesday with Pavlo.
“There’s an armed group of deaf men that is helping to get the deaf out of the villages and towns and to the borders,” Chris said Sunday. “They called Pavlo and said they’re out of food, and they don’t know where to go. I had a connection with the German government and they have a special asylum waiting for deaf people as well.”
Their biggest goal is to get that communication and coordination to the deaf population.
Pavlo spoke through an interpreter Sunday about a caravan of seven vehicles filled with deaf families, including 10 children, trying to escape.
“One of the drivers, he’d been driving for two days straight with no sleep,” Pavlo said, describing how the group would get to one bridge before realizing it was closed or gone, then have to turn around and find another route. “He had an accident and that vehicle was totaled, so now that family has to join the other six vehicles and leave the seventh.
“They called me and asked me, ‘If I head to this border, is it safe? Can I get there?’” he said. “Because they’d been waiting in line and didn’t know things had stopped. Then they’d see people going in another direction. The hearing people are getting these instructions, but the deaf people don’t have these instructions, so they’re calling us and asking where can they go.”
As of numbers Sunday night, about 36 of the 400,000 had made it to the Ukraine border that the McKenzies knew of.
“As you can imagine, they’re not getting the instruction so they’re not knowing where to go and they’re just kind of lost in the chaos,” Chris said. “There are a lot of Romanian people that are meeting us at the border and ready to provide whatever they need.”
Stacey McKenzie said a man with the Ukrainian Army called her husband Monday afternoon, letting him know that thousands of people were in their cars trying to get to the border.
“This is a huge project to get all of those people to a safe place,” Chris said. “And after — and if — this war finishes, then there will be a lot of rebuilding and helping them get their lives back together.”
For now, the group is accepting monetary donations for the effort, and those wishing to help can contribute through the DeafBridge website at www.deafbridge.com, or by contacting North Side Baptist Church, which has a love offering, at 817-599-8612.
“We’re going to try and help fund [this] major work that they’re going to try to do to help rescue some of these people,” NSBC Pastor Van Houser said Sunday.
