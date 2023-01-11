WEATHERFORD — Improvements to one of the historic downtown quadrants in Weatherford has been recognized by the state.
The city's Historic Weatherford Street Reconstruction Project has been announced as a finalist for the 2022 Texas Downtown Association's Presidents Awards.
The project joins three other downtown improvements in Levelland, Plainview and Waxahachie for Best Public Improvement under 50,000.
Director of Capital Projects Chad Marbut informed Weatherford city council members of the news at Tuesday's regular meeting.
"With the completion of the Historic Weatherford Street Reconstruction Project, the area remains a vibrant gathering place for festivals, parades and other community-related events without sacrificing the 150-year-old feel of downtown," Marbut read from the award.
The director also gave kudos to parties who helped complete the improvements, including the design team, crews from the city's public works, water and electric utilities, engineers, and AT&T, Charter and Texas Gas teams.
"And most importantly, citizens and the downtown businesses for enduring the disruption during construction," Marbut said. "It's a big ask, but it's a big payoff so we appreciate their collaboration on that."
