Weatherford Mayor Paul Paschall and the city council formally requested that Parker County leaders set a date-action plan for the relocation of the Confederate statue Tuesday night.
On Saturday, hundreds protested for and against removal of the statue, which sits on the Parker County Courthouse lawn.
“The right to assemble and protest peacefully, regardless of individual opinion, is a right that is granted by our Constitution and is something we fully support in the city of Weatherford. This past Saturday, July 25, the citizens and business community witnessed terrifying, disturbing and careless actions unfold at the steps of the Parker County Courthouse,” Paschall said. “The inappropriate actions that occurred are not condoned in any shape, form or fashion by the city of Weatherford, its mayor, its city council, its citizens or business community. Weatherford is a strong community that has been built on values such as quality of life, family, kindness and public safety for all citizens.
“The lawlessness that occurred Saturday night placed our local businesses, local citizens and public safety personnel at tremendous risk. The vast majority of protestors on both sides traveled to our community to address a challenge that only our county leaders have the ability to resolve.”
The Texas division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy intend to move the statue to a new location once funds are available, Paschall said.
“Responsibility to resume healthy dialogue within our community requires formal action and implementation by Parker County Judge Pat Deen and the commissioners court. In saying that, the matter associated with the statue is not as simple as it may seem. As a matter of fact, it’s actually quite complex,” Paschall said. “The statue is positioned on county property but it’s not owned by the county. The Daughters of the Confederacy own the statue and do have the contingence to move the statue as soon as possible, but at this time they don’t have the funds to relocate the statue.”
Paschall said the matter cannot be resolved by the city of Weatherford.
“Regardless of the complexity, county leaders must develop a solution and implement a plan to relocate the statue from the city of Weatherford, which happens to be in Parker County,” Paschall said. “This is not an issue that the city of Weatherford has the ability or the authority to resolve. At this time with the full support of the city council, as the mayor of Weatherford, Texas, I formally request that County Judge Pat Deen and the commissioners court publicly approve a date-certain action plan with the daughters of the confederacy so that statue can be relocated.”
The Parker County commissioners will hold a special meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday to discuss and take action on issues related to the statue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.