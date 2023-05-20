The Weatherford Horseshoe Club hosted its first Texas Horseshoe Pitching Association tournament May 6. The John Allison Classic had two sessions on the day. Pitching started early and ended at the end of the day. Four classes claimed champions.
All champions of each class were presented a belt for their efforts. The tournament was nicknamed “Battle for the Belts,” in honor of the prizes funded and donated by the City of Weatherford Parks Department to help promote horseshoes in Weatherford.
Class A saw four-time Texas State Elders Champion Danny Patterson, of Clifton, sweep his bracket with an amazing 74% ringer average. Elders pitch from 30 feet. No one could come close as Ed Posey, of Arlington, the two-time men’s 40-foot Texas State Champion claimed second place.
In Class B, Sean Smith, of Sherman, was the champion while Kathy Bockhop, of Livingston, won second.
In Class C, Cathy Jackson, of Marlow OK, won first place. Second place was a tie between Tony Richey, of Azle, and Carl Lincoln, of Killeen. Richey is a member of the Weatherford Club.
In Class D, Jaime Womack, of Sherman, won first place and Paul Hausman, of Haltom City, took second.
In a tournament, men pitch from 40 feet until the age of 65, then move up to 30 feet. Women pitch from 30 feet.
The Weatherford Club had 11 pitchers with three from Oklahoma in the tournament. The club meets every Monday night at Love Street Park, 309 Love St., Weatherford, and conducts fun games while bettering their skill. Join them at 6:30 p.m. Extra shoes are available if needed, with pitching distances for every member of the family.
Club tournaments are conducted every month. The next tournament was scheduled for May 20.
