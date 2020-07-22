Weatherford ISD is offering students and their families the opportunity to choose how they want to be taught for the 2020-2021 school year, the district announced Tuesday.
There are two options: learning at school or remote virtual learning.
"While we want to see all of our students’ healthy smiling faces in our classrooms this fall, we know that some of our families will want an online option for their children because of the COVID-19 pandemic," WISD Superintendent Beau Rees said. "We respect your decision and encourage you to select the learning option that best fits your family. Our pledge is to support you and your children no matter what learning option is chosen.
To cast your choice for a preferred learning platform, families will need to log in to Skyward Family Access and follow the instructions online. WISD is asking that choices be made by July 31. If the district has not received a response by then, campuses will begin calling to confirm your choice.
Rees is also planning two town hall meetings on Facebook to address any questions from parents and students related to the reopening of school.
To submit questions, visit the following link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/28M82R6
As of Wednesday, Weatherford ISD's back to school date is planned for Aug. 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.