A race for a seat on the Weatherford ISD board of trustees will pit an incumbent against a last-minute challenger.
Nolan Waters, a retail investor, according to his filing application, submitted his hat into the ring on the last day of filing Friday.
Waters will be seeking votes for Place 6, occupied by Toby Taylor.
Taylor, the owner of a graphics company in Weatherford, has served on the board since his successful election in November 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.