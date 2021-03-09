The Weatherford ISD board of trustees Monday night adopted a resolution to lift the mask mandate, making it optional for students and staff to continue to wear face coverings. The resolution will take effect on Wednesday.
“We knew the reactions to the governor’s announcement were both positive and negative," board President Mike Guest said. "Before making this decision, we gathered input from our families and staff. Both surveys yielded the greatest number of responses ever received. We reviewed the survey data, read comments submitted from families and staff, and examined the declining trend of positive COVID-19 cases in both Weatherford ISD and in Parker County."
Guest said he hoped the decision would help bring back some degree of normalcy to the classroom.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every aspect of our lives, businesses, and the educational environment for our children," he said. "This decision gives parents and staff the right to do what they feel is best for their families. If you feel it is important to continue to wearing a mask to minimize your risk of exposure to COVID-19, we support you and highly encourage you to do so.
"We will continually monitor the number of positive cases as we move forward through the remainder of the school year and re-evaluate this decision should we experience a spike in positive cases.”
WISD Superintendent Beau Rees said that all other COVID-19 precautions will continue throughout the district.
"Desk dividers will still be used, the cleaning and E-misting of schools and buses will continue, social distancing will be enforced, and students and staff will be encouraged to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer at every opportunity," he said. "We will also continue contact tracing when positive cases are identified. In addition, we will offer the opportunity for families to change the learning platform for their children from learning in-person to virtual learning."
With teachers now included in the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, district officials will assess and reevaluate the face-covering requirement again in the summer in preparation for the next school.
Weatherford ISD will be closed next week for Spring Break.
