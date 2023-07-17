Bayleigh McEntire was the recipient of this year’s Tom DeBeauford Scholarship, presented by the Weatherford Kiwanis.
McEntire enrolled in the Weatherford ISD Adult Education high school equivalency program in January of 2023. Her primary goal was to pass the GED test and earn a High School Equivalency certificate. As with many students, McEntire was already managing a daily schedule as an adult. She was employed and raising her newly born son, now a year old. During the course of the adult education program, she began attending Weatherford College Certified Nursing Assistance program. She maintained excellent attendance, grades, and performance in the adult education class while at the same time managing being a single parent, working, and attending college. She completed the GED test in May and will complete her CNA certification in June.
Her future plans include completion of the CAN certification, working in the medical field and attending college to become a sonographer.
Because of his humanitarian beliefs and work, DeBeauford was honored by the Kiwanis with a scholarship in his name, granted to an adult learner seeking to continue his or her education and lifelong learning. Suzanne Nottingham, John Beverung, Donnie McGowen and Becky Nelson of the GED Program/Adult Education and Literacy Department of WISD accompanied McEntire to the meeting for this recognition.
