Weatherford police confirmed they are investigating a report of theft of money from the Weatherford Little League.
According to the police daily summary, an individual, identified as an officer with the organization, reported a “known suspect has been taking money without permission from the Little League Association over a period of time” on Aug. 21, with the report listing theft of property as more than $30,000, less than $150,000.
According to a copy of an email provided to the Weatherford Democrat, the league informed members on Aug. 21 that through a recent change among the board of directors, it was discovered “that there has been a pattern of misappropriating Little League funds for personal use. With new leadership in place, the entire Weatherford Little League Board of Directors are working diligently to uncover the severity of these actions.”
The Little League has said the loss warrants a forensic audit of all their accounts and “has enlisted legal counsel and the local police department in their investigation.”
In a League statement provided to the newspaper by attorney Allison Bedore, WLL said its main priority is to restore all monies owed to the organization, adding that active measures are being taken to accomplish that goal.
“In looking to the future, the board is diligently working to implement new policies and procedures with training for board members to safeguard Weatherford Little League and establish secure steps to protect current and future members of this organization,” according to the statement.
Opening Day for Weatherford Little League kicks off Saturday at 9 a.m.
“This fall season marks Weatherford Little League’s highest number of participants,” according to the league’s statement. “This will be an exciting day of baseball, shopping and other family friendly activities.”
