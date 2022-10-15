The Weatherford Little League will be hosting a charity baseball game Oct. 30 to raise money for its Challenger League.
The free-to-attend game will be at Carmichael Field behind Hall Middle School, 1011 Charles St. First pitch will be at 6:30 p.m.
The Little League Challenger Division was founded in 1989, and is Little League’s adaptive baseball program for individuals with physical and intellectual challenges. Weatherford Little League established its Challenger Division back in 2009.
"All the benefits on Oct. 30 that we raise will go straight to our Challengers Division," WLL Coach Pitch Two Director Gary Archer said. "Our Challengers Division is our special needs kids. These kids will never have to pay to play in this league."
The goal of this game is to impact these kids for years after this season.
The money to help finance the Challenger League will come through donations, concession sales at the game, and Paty's Cocina, who will have a food truck on site.
"We have some of our older kids from our other divisions playing," Archer said. "Coaches will nominate some of their players who they feel are great ambassadors for Weatherford Little League."
This charity game will use the rules that the internet sensation Savannah Bananas uses in their games.
The fans can get into the action; if a fan catches the ball, the batter is out. Some other rules include the batters can steal first base at any moment, a walked batter can score since the ball has to be thrown by every player before the run has to stop, and none of the players are allowed to bunt during the game.
Costumes are also highly encouraged.
Food trucks will be onsite at the game as Paty's Cocina and Chip'd will feed the fans.
Kyle Zannetti will throw out the ceremonial first pitch of the game. He has been one of the more prominent supporters of the Division, Archer said.
