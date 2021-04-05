Parker County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Sean Thomas Sloan, 28, of Weatherford, after a neighbor reported witnessing him assault his 3-year-old husky.
Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said deputies were dispatched to the 7200 block of Comanche Trail around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday where the neighbor showed them a cell phone recording of the assault on the dog named Shy.
"The video depicts Sloan aggressively grabbing the dog as it was tethered in the front yard of the home. Sloan then struck the dog in the face and neck with a closed fist, contorting its neck, forcing its snout to touch its back, and struck it several additional times," according to a release from the sheriff's office. "The dog attempted to escape Sloan, at which time, Sloan grabbed the dog's muzzle and forced it to the ground while striking it on its rear right hip, face and neck several more times. The dog was able to get away from Sloan and ran under the residence."
According to the release, the deputies made contact with Sloan who said he had a "dispute" with his dog after it ate half a chicken and he held it while he "only slapped" the dog three or four times.
"Deputies observed the chicken, which did have a minor puncture wound on its back but was otherwise uninjured and walking around with other chickens at the residence," according to the release.
Sloan was arrested on the charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals; torture, and was booked into the Parker County Jail on a $15,000 bond.
"Animal cruelty cases are a top priority for my office," Authier said. "I believe we are charged with protecting those who cannot protect themselves. This includes children, the elderly and animals."
Animal control offices took custody of Shy from the scene directly to receive medical treatment from a local veterinarian, according to Authier.
