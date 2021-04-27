Parker County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Weatherford man following a high-speed pursuit Sunday.
Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop for an obstructed license plate at the intersection of Midway Road and East Highway 199 in Springtown shortly after midnight when the driver, identified as Terry Lynn Horner Jr, 42, failed to yield to the deputy’s lights and sirens, leading them in a pursuit, according to a press release from the PCSO.
Horner, driving a 2003 Ford Focus, led sheriff’s deputies in the pursuit lasting one-and-one-half hours through Parker and Tarrant counties, and several cities including Azle, Lake Side, Fort Worth, White Settlement, Blue Mound, Haltom City and Watauga, before he turned heading back toward Azle.
Horner driver lost control at the intersection of Wells Burnett Road and Hanger Cut-Off Road in Azle, Tarrant County, where he crashed his vehicle, Sheriff Russ Authier said. Deputies reported Horner exited the vehicle and fled on foot before the vehicle came to a complete stop, jumping a barbed-wire fence.
Deputies deployed a taser which halted the Horner who was then taken into custody. He was also discovered to be holding a small blue pouch in his right hand containing what the he announced was a “little bit of meth.”
Sheriff’s deputies discovered 1.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 1.5 grams of suspected marijuana inside the pouch along with drug paraphernalia including 10 hypodermic needles, straws, a metal spoon, rolling papers, and pipes. A small grey mixed-breed dog was also found unharmed inside the vehicle. Deputies released the dog into the custody of an acquaintance of the suspect.
Horner then claimed he was having chest pains and paramedics were called to the scene. He was transported to a hospital in Azle for medical treatment, where hospital staff determined there were no medical issues. Once Horner was cleared by medical staff, he was transported to the Parker County Jail without further incident.
Horner was charged with third-degree felony possession of a controlled substance penalty group one under one gram; third-degree felony evading detention arrest with a vehicle and Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Horner was also booked into jail on several outstanding warrants for stalking, resisting arrest search or seizure, evading arrest detention, possession of a controlled substance, and driving while license invalid with previous conviction out of Parker and Wise Counties.
As of Tuesday, Horner remained incarcerated. The bond set for his current charges total $32,000. There is a no-bond placed on his prior charge of possession of a controlled substance out of Wise County.
“The suspect blatantly disregarded the safety of numerous individuals throughout the pursuit,” Authier said. “Not only did he fail to yield to deputies, but he also failed to yield traffic lights, signals, and stop signs while running intersections, continually dismissing the safety of other motorists and almost striking several vehicles. We will submit this case and all evidence to the Parker County District Attorney’s Office seeking full prosecution.”
