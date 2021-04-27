Weatherford, TX (76086)

Today

Windy...scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Windy...scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.