Parker County Sheriff’s investigators arrested a 72-year-old Weatherford man Friday for the first-degree felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child.
Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said the juvenile female victim made an outcry of sexual abuse by the suspect earlier this month.
The child was taken to the Children’s Advocacy Center of Parker County for a forensic interview where she identified the suspect and reported he sexually abused her over the course of several years and forced her to pose for child pornography.
Authier said further details of the case will not be publicly released due to the graphic nature.
The suspect was identified as John Edwin Tracy, 72, of Weatherford. He was arrested Friday and later released on a $100,000 bond.
Authier said this case will be forwarded to the Parker County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of prosecution.
“Like my predecessor, I will ensure that the sheriff's office continues to aggressively pursue those that would prey upon our children,” he said. “Once again the Children's Advocacy Center of Parker County has proven invaluable in assisting law enforcement in their investigations of crimes against children and continues to be a place where healing begins."
