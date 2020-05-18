A Weatherford man was arrested earlier this month for injuring a toddler after the Parker County Sheriff's Office was alerted to the child's injuries at a nearby hospital.
Justin Lamond Savage, 25, was booked into the Parker County Jail May 13 on a charge of injury to a child, a first-degree felony.
A nurse at Cook Children's Hospital in Fort Worth contacted the PCSO in regards to a 3-year-old boy, who had been transported from an address in the 400 block of Watkins Trail in Weatherford, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The child was reported to have severe head trauma consistent with physical abuse.
Savage was home alone with the child at the time the incident occured, according to the affidavit, and the child was alert and responsive before being left alone with Savage, according to the victim's mother, who is not considered a suspect.
Savage initially told investigators that the child's injuries were from a fall while walking, but later said he had his foot on the victim's neck/collarbone area and was rocking back and forth in a "playful" manner when the child made a strange noise and went limp.
Savage reportedly picked the victim up off the ground, holding the child under the arms, but that he was not responsive. The defendant said he dropped the victim on the ground, where his head hit the floor and made a thumping sound, according to the affidavit. Savage told investigators that the child began to display slow and labored breathing, and the defendant called 911 and requested medical assistance.
Savage's bond was set at $50,000 and he bonded out May 14.
