Samuel Max Hall, 24, of Weatherford, died on March 27 after losing control and crashing the motorcycle he was driving on BB Fielder Road, according to the Weatherford Police Department.
“Officers of the Weatherford Police Department were dispatched to a major accident near BB Fielder and Patriot Drive. A witness advised that a black 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle, operated by Mr. Hall, was westbound on BB Fielder. For unknown reasons, Mr. Hall lost control of the motorcycle and struck a curb,” according to WPD. “Lifecare responded and treated the rider before transporting him to Medical City Weatherford. The police department was later advised that Mr. Hall would be transported by medical helicopter to Harris Hospital in Fort Worth.”
The Advanced Accident Investigation Team and Crime Scene were called to the scene to further investigate, according to WPD. The department was later notified that Hall had died from his injuries.
According to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, Hall’s cause of death was blunt force trauma of head, chest and abdomen due to motorcycle collision with ejection, with a time of death at 8:07 a.m. in the trauma intensive care unit.
“At this time, it does not appear that alcohol or drugs were a factor in this accident,” according to WPD. “Mr. Hall was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.”
