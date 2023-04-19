A Parker County jury sentenced a Weatherford man convicted of his ninth driving while intoxicated charge to life in prison in a trial that concluded Tuesday.
Christopher Faran Stanford, 50, pled guilty to felony driving while intoxicated charges on Monday and elected to have a jury assess his punishment.
“Since Mr. Stanford had four previous prison sentences for felony DWI offenses, he was treated as a habitual offender,” said District Attorney Jeff Swain. “His record showed that he was going to continue endangering communities throughout the Metroplex unless he was locked up. This was his first DWI in Parker County, but he had other convictions in Tarrant, Dallas, Rockwall and Johnson counties, so he has been a menace on the roadways throughout the DFW area.”
The case began Aug. 15 when troopers and firefighters responded to an accident at the intersection of FM 51 and SH 171 just south of Weatherford. When they arrived on scene, they found that Stanford’s Lincoln MKC had run a red light at the intersection and rear ended a Kia Sorento.
The driver of the Kia told troopers that, after the accident, Stanford said, “I have to go. I’m going to get in trouble.” He then fled on foot, jumping over a barbed wire fence, ripping his jeans and shirt, according to a press release. About 30 minutes after the accident, officers found Stanford hiding in the brush with ripped jeans and multiple lacerations on his body.
“The video that we admitted into evidence showed Mr. Stanford being belligerent and having difficulty standing without help,” said Assistant District Attorney Abby Placke, who tried the case with Assistant District Attorney Skyler Schoolfield. “At one point, he even tried to headbutt the Lifecare EMT that was trying to treat him. He was so drunk and obnoxious that the officers were unable to administer the field sobriety tests they normally perform. But it was clear that he was drunk, so he was arrested.”
After his arrest, Sanford agreed to provide a blood sample, which was taken and tested, revealing a blood alcohol concentration of 0.267. The legal limit for alcohol concentration for drivers in Texas is 0.08.
Stanford testified during the punishment phase of trial and told jurors that he did not think that he had an alcohol problem, he was just “very unlucky.”
“I thought his testimony showed a lack of personal insight that was manifested in his lack of concern for others on our roads,” Schoolfield said. “In our case, he was not just intoxicated, he was flat out drunk. With that level of intoxication and his high speed at the time of the accident, we really are lucky that the husband, wife, and teenage daughter in the other car only suffered minor injuries. This could have been much worse.”
Jurors deliberated about 90 minutes before returning with their verdict.
Swain said Stanford would be eligible for parole after time served plus good time credit totals 15 years, adding that the final determination would be made by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles.
Schoolfield, an Aledo High School graduate, joined the Parker County District Attorney’s Office in March. She received her bachelor’s degree from Howard Payne University and law degree from Baylor University. Prior to her return to Parker County, Schoolfield was an Assistant District Attorney for the 35th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, which handles cases in Brown and Mills counties.
“Since she joined our office, Skyler has been doing a tremendous job,” Swain said. “She interned with us for two summers during law school, so we knew what kind of person we were getting when we hired her. She has met or exceeded our high expectations.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.