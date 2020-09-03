PARKER COUNTY - The Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Farm-to-Market Road 920 north of Weatherford in Parker County around 7 a.m. Thursday morning.
Preliminary investigation indicates a 2018 Nissan Sentra, driven by 31-year-old Michael Howerton of Weatherford, was traveling north on FM 920, according to a DPS press release. For an undetermined reason, the Nissan crossed the center of the roadway and into the southbound lane of travel striking a 2008 Volkswagen passenger car. Howerton died at the scene.
The driver of the Volkswagen, Trissy Shaw, 41, of Weatherford, was transported to a Fort Worth area hospital with undisclosed injuries.
