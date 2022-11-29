PARKER COUNTY - A Weatherford motorcyclist died after a crash on Farm-to-Market Road 51 Monday night.
Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to site of the one-vehicle crash, about eight miles north of Granbury, at 11 p.m.
According to the preliminary investigation, a 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by Luke P. Fetterolf, 28, of Weatherford, was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to negotiate a curve, leaving the roadway and striking a fence.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, and DPS said no additional details are available at this time.
