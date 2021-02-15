When Weatherford resident David DeGraff finished up his garage sale browsing on Jan. 29, he never thought his day would turn into a rescue mission.
DeGraff was traveling on Upper Denton Road at around 10 a.m. when he noticed smoke showing from a home.
“It was white/grey and I didn’t really think anything about it at first — I just assumed someone was burning,” he said. “Then it just instantly turned pitch black and got really, really big, so I pulled over.”
DeGraff parked his vehicle and began walking towards the home when he noticed a woman was also on the property on her phone. The woman told DeGraff she was calling 911.
“I had a feeling there was some- one home because there was a car parked outside and so I just started banging on the door and kept banging and banging,” he said. “I was considering entering the home and then just as I was processing that plan, a woman — probably in her mid-to-late 20s — opened up the door and was initially not happy with my banging.”
DeGraff told the resident her home was on fire.
“She was kind of in shock and wouldn’t move and I told her we needed to get out,’ he said. “She had probably a 1-to-2-year-old daughter so she ran back in and got the child and luckily got both of them out. They were the only individuals in the house at that time.”
The three went around the side of the house to assess the fire, with DeGraff seeing if he could possibly contain it.
“There was a hose and faucet. I turned the faucet on and there was no water pressure,” he said. “[The resident] then started talking about the animals — the dog and at first I thought she was saying cat, but she was saying calf. They had a baby cow in the backyard.”
DeGraff said at that point another man had shown up and began working with the hose while he went to see about saving the animals.
“I couldn’t get to them because the gate to the backyard was right under the portion of the house that was on fire and it was just extremely hot. I tried to open it and I just couldn’t do it,” he said. “I ran around the side of the house and the fence was an older fence so I was able to kick in part of it.”
The dog ran out of the backyard, but the calf wouldn’t budge, DeGraff said, so he carried the calf to safety. That’s when they heard the sirens.
The Weatherford Fire Department arrived on the scene at 10:17 a.m. and according to the incident report, the fire appeared to be electrical started by a heat lamp at the rear exterior of the home. The Weatherford Fire Department was aided by Parker County Emergency Services District 3 to extinguish the fire, which did not appear to reach the interior of the house.
“It was a bizarre incident, kind of a divine intervention that I was driving by just as that was happening because I think she was asleep — she kind of looked disoriented when she came to the door,” DeGraff said. “I have never been through anything like that. I was very calm and not panicking but was hurrying and trying to get everything done because the house was going up quickly.”
Once the fire department arrived, DeGraff said he left the scene.
DeGraff’s mother Margret Solomon — who informed the Weatherford Democrat about the incident—said her son is a great man.
“I’m so proud of him because he’s just the kind of man who would do something like that,” she said.
